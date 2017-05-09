Shahid Afridi, Thar

foundations ink MoU

KARACHI (PR): With an aim to make sustainable and productive social interventions in one of the poorest districts of Pakistan, the Thar Foundation (TF) and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) have formally entered into an agreement to work together in the areas of health, education and drinking water.

Both the organizations will work together in establishing and running schools, hospitals and build safe drinking water infrastructures in targeted areas of Tharparkar district in Sindh. They have also agreed that all the social uplift schemes will be run through professional organizations of the health and education sectors.

In this connection, MoU was signed by CEO of TF Shamsuddin A Shaikh and Advisor to SAF, Zeeshan Afzal at a ceremony held here. The MoU was co-signed by Engro President, Ghias Khan and SAF chief Shahid Afridi.

According to the collaboration agreed between two entities in the health sector, TF has planned to construct a 100 bed, state-of-the-art hospital in Islamkot to be managed by the Indus Hospital. SAF will sponsor the construction of Mother and Child Block, which shall be named as ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation Block’.

In the drinking water sector, TF has planned to construct up to 50 Solar RO Plants that include pre-treatment and mineralization units along with operation and maintenance cost, whereas SAF will sponsor the construction of as many RO Plants as possible.

In the education sector, TF will build 8 schools one each in Taulka of district Tharparkar and shall be run through The Citizen Foundation (TCF), whereas SAF has shown an intent and willingness to consider sponsoring one of the TCF schools.

Allianz EFU’s window

takaful operations

KARACHI (PR): Allianz EFU Health Insurance Ltd, the first specialized health insurance company in Pakistan, has introduced Window Takaful Operations, licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Allianz EFU Window Takaful Operations will be available to both corporate and individual health takaful customers. Allianz EFU’s Health Takaful offers Shariah compliant approved products providing comprehensive medical coverage that is reliable, convenient, hassle free and cost effective.

Allianz EFU through its Window Takaful Operations aims to provide the much needed impetus for health Takaful coverage to all segments of the population across Pakistan.