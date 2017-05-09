PESHAWAR - Environmental Protection Agency Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in a joint operation with district administration, sealed as many as 37 marble factories for noncompliance with the environmental protection orders.

A statement issued on Monday stated that a special team led by Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Muhammad Hanif sealed the marble factories located at Warsak Road, Peshawar for not following the environmental protection orders (EPOs), as no proper system for treatment of effluents was found at their premises.

The statement also said that a total of 44 marble processing units were monitored, out of which only seven units were found operating in compliance with the EPOS. Similarly, 60 marble producing units were issued the EPOs, directing the owners to install waste disposal plants and adopt other hygienic measures at the earliest.

Another special team under the supervision of additional assistant commissioner II Peshawar visited Qissa Khwani Bazaar and monitored activities of various printing presses where EPOs were issued to a number of printing press owners.