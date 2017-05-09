Banks advised against discriminatory consumer finance practices

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): SBP has advised banks/DFIs to not discriminate any segment of the society and follow SBP instructions issued earlier which required banks/DFIs to desist from adopting discriminatory practices on the basis of trade, region, gender, ethnicity, specific profession, class and/or group of citizens e.g. lawyers, politicians, security officials and law enforcement agencies etc. State Bank has stressed banks/DFIs in its circular issued Monday that Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) have time and again raised their concerns regarding adoption of discriminatory practices by banks in providing consumer finance and general banking facilities. SBP has further asked banks/DFIs to explicitly convey reasons of refusal in writing to the applicant and keep a separate file of all approved and rejected cases of PEPs. Such practices are against the spirit of fundamental rights ordained by the Constitution of Pakistan and regulatory instructions on the subject and that these complaints have been viewed seriously at the central bank of the country.

SBP has further stated in the circular that any violation of the instructions will attract punitive action under relevant provisions of Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962.

Solar power being promoted globally: PBIF

ISLAMABAD (NNI): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said many countries are paying extra attention to the solar power except for Pakistan. China, US, Japan and India tops the race for solar power as these nations have 73 percent share on global solar output while India is set to double its output to overtake Japan shortly but policymakers in Pakistan seems least bothered, he added. Former Minister said that China leads the world in the solar energy and it has boosted its capacity by 80 percent in the last three months boosting its capacity to 89 gigawatt. Govt should ensure establishment of wind and solar parks alongside the CPEC for which Pakistan has good potential, he said, adding that according to some experts Pakistan can generate three million megawatt of power through this infinite source of clean energy. Veteran Business Leader said that installation of solar power plants has become economical while it will become the cheapest source of energy within three years that is why countries are paying special attention to it.

Presently the solar power is three times cheaper than the thermal power while its rate will go down further in short span making it favourite source of electricity especially for those who are not linked to the national grid, he said.

President PBIF called upon the authorities to pay attention to the solar power which can resolve many outstanding issues including scarcity of the energy in the country.

Passco procures 437,000mt wheat

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has so far procured about 437,000 metric tons of wheat during the current procurement campaign across the grain-producing areas of the country. The Corporation had been assigned a task to procure about 900,000 metric tons of the wheat during crop season 2017-18 in order to fulfill the domestic requirements of the staple foods as well as to keep the strategic food reserves of the country, said an official of PASSCO. Talking to APP on Monday, he said that about 329,000 metric tons of wheat procured from the Punjab as the government has established 205 procurement centers across the province in order to facilitate the growers to sell their produces at official fixed rates, he added. Meanwhile, he said that during the current campaign so far about 82,000 metric tons of the commodity was procured from the Sindh province as 15 procurement centers were also established in the province to save the farmers from the exploitation of the middleman and providing them the proper price of their output.

About 26,000 metric tons of the wheat were procured from the Balochistan Province where 8 centers were established to procure the commodity, he added.

He in Punjab about 510,000 metric tons of sacks (5.94) million bags were distributed among farmers with the help of land revenue department and sacks distribution was still in progress for facilitating them to pack and store their output in a suitable environment.

Meanwhile, in Sindh about 97,000 metric tons of sacks (0.970) million have been distributed and 32,000 metric tons of bags (0.320) million were provided to farmers of Balochistan, he added.

Investors’ trust restored in KP

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary Education and Energy Muhammad Atif Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of the steering committee on World Bank financing in the province. Besides Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Construct and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan, other relevant officials and representatives of the World Bank participated in the meeting. The meeting was held through video link. The meeting thoroughly debated proposed projects in urban development, tourism, hydropower and agriculture sectors. The meeting settled certain matters on the spot and agreed to settle the remaining matter in the next meeting. On this occasion, the relevant officials were directed to finalise their homework before the next meeting so as to go ahead in this regard. The minister in his brief speech maintained that due to improving law and order situation in KP and reforms in different sectors, trust of the local as well as foreign investors had been restored and they were showing deep interest in investing in the province.

He added that during the recently-held road show in China, foreign investors expressed their interest in investing billions of dollars in KP. He said that we must get advantage of the opportunity and make coordinated efforts for making the province strengthened financially and socially.

He added that the World Bank was for the first time supporting the provincial government and showing interest in financing various projects in KP. He claimed that the common man would soon get the benefits of the investors’ trust in the government. He added that national and international agencies were acknowledging the best performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government.