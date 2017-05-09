KARACHI - The 15th International Exhibition for the Energy Industry, POGEE-2017, is scheduled to be held at Expo Center, Karachi from 16th to 19th May 2017.

Pakistan Oil Gas & Energy Exhibition, the premier show on energy sector, is all set to display state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, technological advancement and innovative services and is expected to attract approximately eight to ten thousand visitors related to oil, gas and energy sectors from cities like, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Muzzafargarh, Shaikhupura, Multan, Lahore and Karachi.

More than 300, companies from around 30 countries are participating in the show with a majority from, China, Germany, Italy, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Poland, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, USA, Australia, South Korea, U.K, Japan, Slovakia, Belgium, Malaysia, U.S.A, Spain, Poland, Taiwan, Thailand, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The exhibition provides an opportunity to bring together the international business professionals and the leading local industry players to exchange their technical and business expertise in a highly focused B2B environment to acquaint the local industry with the latest developments in the world wide oil gas and energy sector.

POGEE-2017 will be featuring a highly focused conference program that is aimed to bringing in South Asia’s energy industry into the limelight.

The conference offers an excellent platform for exchange of views & information to the highly targeted audience from oil, gas and energy industry. The International Conference will commence on 17th, May 2017, and will be based on the theme, “Paving ways to fulfill energy demands & supply”.

The day-long conference will consist of two exclusive sessions i.e.," Integration into energy system: local, regional & global”, and the second session on, “Future of coal & renewable energy resources in Pakistan”. Eminent speakers will participate from both local and international organizations and associations, like, Schneider Electric, UAE, Solar Sigma Ltd. (SSL) & Solar Sigma Group International Malaysia, Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd, Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET), Energy department, Government of Sindh, Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Center for coal technologies, University of Punjab.