A recent study by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) states that Pakistan’s meat industry is growing at annual rate of 27 percent.

In 2003, the trade volume of halal food was $14 million which had piled up to $244 million in 2015 with 708,968 tons of meat exported. The above mentioned stats make Pakistan 19th largest exporter of meat in the world.

Analysts call for comprehensive policy to tackle challenges pertaining to meat industry. It is pertinent here to mention that New Zealand, which is much smaller than Pakistan in both size and population, is world leader in the halal export market.