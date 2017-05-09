ISLAMABAD - Sugarcane crop would be cultivated over 1.1642 million hectares of land across the country during crop sowing season 2017-18 in order to fulfil the domestic requirements of sugar as well as for exporting. Sugarcane production targets have been fixed at 68.517 million tons during the period under review for getting an average yield of 58,824 kg per hectare, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. He said that in Punjab Province sugarcane crop would be cultivated over 0.728 million hectares of land to produce about 44.00 million tons of the commodity.