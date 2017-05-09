Nazia Jabeen

The economic turnaround witnessed in the last three years as a result of prudent economic policies of the federal government has transformed the economy of Pakistan from developing economy of the world to the emerging economy of world. The economic boom spiraling upward GDP rate up to five percent in current fiscal year(2016-2017) is expected to be the highest in the last nine years. The five percent GDP growth rate successive of 4 percent growth rate for the last three years is a distinctive feature of economic development. As compare to other South Asian economies, Pakistan's economic growth rate is not promising one but when look back into 2011, it was touching the rates up to 3 percent. The fiscal deficit was 8.2 percent which has brought down to 4.6 percent.

The policies that made economic development more feasible are more on social and national level. Socially, Pakistan was facing the evil forces of extremism and terrorism hitting hard every part of Pakistan. The homeland was not safe enough for the foreign investors. Even Pakistanis were apprehensive of investing in Pakistan. They have started investing capital in other countries specially Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries. Though the civilian and military leadership of the country have taken effective steps to defeat the forces of extremism. National Action Plan was formulated and operation zarb-e-Azb along with Karachi operation was hastened to make the country secure and safe. In the midst of dharna politics, the operation against terrorists gained great success. Externally Pakistan focused to attract foreign investors to invest in the country to bring economic reforms. Pakistan remained successful in convincing foreign investors specially China and Turkey to initiate mega projects of social and economic development.

CPEC, the $46 billion project, was started to converge the regional economies with an aim to bring economic prosperity in whole Pakistan along with regional development. It was started with road projects in Punjab and gradually extended in other provinces of Pakistan. Due to this project, India, the arch rival, started efforts to destabilise Pakistan and strengthened its spying network. Kalbhoshan Yadev episode was a part of it. On the other hand, India accelerated efforts to isolate Pakistan on international level by associating Pakistan with terrorism. Pakistan made great efforts to make world realise that Pakistan is not sponsoring terrorism rather it is a victim of terrorism. It was not hard to believe since Pakistan had all proofs of Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan and they were handed over to Secretary General of UNO. The executive head of Pakistan and Pakistan UN representative in UNO raised this issue on diplomatic front.

The federal government is now preparing to present 5th budget again amid all Panama issue. The agitative forces of society could not knock down the will of Islamabad to achieve sustainable economic growth. To put in the words of Kevin Murphy, the president and CEO of J E Austom, "Mobilisation of political will at top level is imperative for sustainable economic growth". Speaking truthfully it's not only political will but the responsible attitude of people of Pakistan that can truly make a difference and bring drastic socio-economic changes through positive social behaviour.