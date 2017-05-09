LAHORE - Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said the decision of Pakistan and Iran to address the issue of effective border management, through constituting operational committees, will control smuggling and terrorism, further enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries. The shortage of natural gas resources would also be fulfilled after the completion of Pak-Iran Gas pipleline project.

The chairman said that being immediate neighbors and sharing strong cultural, religious and historical ties, Pakistan and Iran have no other option but to work hand in hand to overcome existing challenges at individual, regional as well as international level, exploiting huge potential of two-way trade.

Irfan Sheikh said despite many commonalities, the volume of bilateral trade is unsatisfactory but resumption of the banking channel will boost trade to $5 billion per annum.

Irfan Iqbal said business can bring people of the two countries together and that Iran can become a major exporter of petroleum products to Pakistan, as the opening of the banking channel with Iran could boost bilateral trade by more than one hundred percent within a couple of years. He said Pakistan can import quality pharmaceuticals and steel from Iran while export rice, meat, mutton, fruits and vegetables while chances of barter trade can also be explored.

PIAF urged the authorities to help turning the existent two months’ arrangement of local Kinnow export to Iran a permanent feature. He said as per current scheme, import of Pakistani kinnow continued till last April. He said the arrangement should be made a permanent feature and help enhance bilateral trade volume between the two countries.