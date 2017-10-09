LAHORE - The cement export continued to register a huge decline, which was down by over 23 percent in September 2017 as compared to September 2016.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers’ Association (APCMA), exports from the region dropped considerably to 0.093 million tons only in September 2017 from 0.155 million tons in the same month last year, registering a decline of 39.63 percent.

Of the 10.348 million tons despatched in the first quarter the North Zone despatched 7.522 million tons locally that was 22.83 percent higher than corresponding quarter of last year. The region during this period exported 0.953 million tons of cement that was 7.41 percent less than the exports during same period last year ie 1.029 million tons. The mills located in South Zone despatched 1.539 million tons cement in the first quarter of this fiscal that was 17.76 percent higher than the corresponding period of last fiscal ie 1.307 million tons. Its exports during the same period were 0.334 million tons that were whopping 35.22 percent less than last year ie 0.516 million tons.

The local despatches from mills based in Northern part of Pakistan stood at 2.367 million tons in September 2017, 12.05 percent higher than 2.113 million tons despatched in September 2016. However, exports from the region fell 16.27 percent from 0.368 million tons in September 2016 to 0.308 million tons in September 2017. Mills based in Southern region posted a meagre increase of 1.77 percent in local despatches from 0.423 million tons in September 2016 to 0.431 million tons in September 2017. Industry stakeholders expressed dismay at the continued decline in exports particularly from southern part of the country that is nearer to the seaport.

Metal group import up by 47.76pc in two months

APP adds : The metal group import witnessed an increase of 47.76 percent in uly-August (2017-18) as compared to same period of last year.

The metal group import rose to $958.48 million in July-August (2017-18) from $648.675 million in same period of the previous year. The import of gold into the country increased by 86 percent during July-August 2017-18 as compared to same period of previous year, latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

During the period under review, 117 kilogram gold valuing $4.498 million was imported while in same period of last year the import stood at 65 kg worth $2.428 million last year. Iron and steel scrap import also surged by 130.76 percent to $295.858 million in first two months of current fiscal year from $128.213 million in same period of preceding year.

The import of iron and steel increased to $414.58 million in July-August (2017-18) from $321.041 million in same period of preceding fiscal year thus showing an increase of 29.14 percent. Similarly, aluminium wrought and work import also increased by 17.03 percent from $30.234 million in the corresponding period last year to $35.383 million this year.

On yearly and monthly basis the import of yellow metal in August 2017 also surged by 108.51 percent and 14.6 percent as compared to August 2016 and July 2017, respectively. According to the data, import of gold in August 2017 went up to $2.402 million from $1.152 million in August 2016 and $2.096 million in July 2016.

On year-on-year basis, the overall metal group import in August increased by 38.39 percent while on month-on-month basis the metal group imports also increased by 5.37 percent. The import of iron and steel scrap rose to $153.008 million in August 2017 from $64.988 million in August 2016 and $142.85 million in July 2017.