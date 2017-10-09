Bahria Town’s 2nd Clean Karachi Campaign in full throttle

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town has received numerous accolades for the quality of cleaning work and lifting of thousands of tons of garbage since the commencement of its 2nd ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign on October 3, 2017. The campaign is received with much appreciation and gain instant popularity among the masses.

The ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign started off from the central district of Karachi. The areas that come under this district are further divided into four zones namely Liaqatabad, New Karachi, Gulberg and North Nazimabad. More than 12,000 tons of garbage has already been lifted from the Zone One ie Liaqatabad and dumped in the official dumping site of Jam Chakro.

Upon the completion of work in Liaqatabad zone this Sunday afternoon, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar visited the area and showed immense satisfaction over the quality and extent of cleaning work. On this occasion, he said that “not only did Bahria Town stood firmly with the people of Karachi but each and every member of the Bahria Town team has shown enthusiasm and willingness in performing the task to perfection”. He further said, “It was definitely not an easy task to clean a huge area such as Liaqatabad in this short span of time yet the Bahria Town team managed to achieve the target and did so with utmost dedication for which I would like to congratulate them”.

Gul Ahmed pre-fall collection 2017

LAHORE (PR): It’s that time of the year when the summer sun fades out and rustic fall is about to enter the scene. A simple change in scenery brings with it a whole new experience. Gul Ahmed takes inspiration from the change in colours and moods to bring customers its Pre-Fall Collection 2017, a definite crowd pleaser.

Keeping with the trend of deeper tones and shades, this collection ties a few outtakes from the summer vibe and also introduces designs in a darker palette, addressing the seasonal change in a stylish way. The collection houses some of the finest prints and palettes by the brand. One look and you can instantly notice the details weaved into every piece. The prints range from floral to geometric, in vivid shades of browns, purples, mint green paired either with chiffon or lawn dupatta pieces. The collection includes unstitched Embroidered Blended Chiffon, Cambric and Digital Cambric shirts.

Community girl takes over seat of HR secretary

ISLAMABAD (PR): As part of a global initiative and under “Because I Am A Girl” (BIAAG) Movement, Plan International supports young girls and women to symbolically takeover leadership roles in political, economic and social spaces.

This initiative is designed to give prominence to girls and highlight the narrative of girls’ and women’s empowerment to inspire others to join the movement for girls' rights and take affirmative actions. On October 6, Plan International’s sponsored child, Mishal Javed, took over the secretary of Human Rights seat and highlighted the issues faced by Pakistani children, including early marriages, child labour and domestic violence. Country Representative of UN Women, Director General Human Rights of the European Union, Country Director of Plan International Pakistan and the Secretary Human Rights, Ms RabiyaJaveri, were present at the event.

Vivo unveils V7+ in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): The global smart phone leader, Vivo, has officially launched its brand and the latest flagship smart phone V7+ in Pakistan. The glamourous launch event was held at the prestigious Faletti’s Hotel, where more than 600 people were gathered from all walks of life, including the key opinion leaders of smart phone industry, fashion icons, TV & Film actors, singers, mainstream media, retail and channel partners.

At present, Vivo ranks in world’s top 5 & China’s top 3 smart phone brands, it operates in multiple international markets including China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines and Russia with over 80 million sales in the year 2016.