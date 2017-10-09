MULTAN - Punjab Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Bhabha has said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts to enhance cotton crop production.

He said the efforts had helped increase cotton cultivation by 19 percent compared with the last year. He expressed these views in a meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Group, held at Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala. He said that the government was committed to making south Punjab the cotton valley. Different uplift schemes have been initiated for improvement in agriculture sector. He urged all stakeholders to play their role for enhancing cotton production.

Planning Additional Secretary Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan informed the meeting that short, medium and long-term policies were being introduced to promote cotton cultivation. Agriculture Director General Dr Zafar Yab hoped that a bumper cotton crop was likely this year as the field staff was collaborating with farmers for the purpose.

On the occasion, National Assembly former speaker Fakhar Imam said that the Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) should purchase cotton as it would help offer good price to farmers. Similarly, the government should offer premium to farmers on clean picking of cotton. He stated that the government should also focus on quality of the crop.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar stressed the government to impose a ban on import of cotton, as it would also help local farmers to get better returns.