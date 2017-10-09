LAHORE - The market came under the political hammer yet again as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost 1,948 points (-4.6 percent) during the first three days of the week; however, spurt of positive sectors-related news flows helped the index gain 844 points (+2.1 percent) on Friday.

Overall, the KSE-100 index closed 1,097 points WoW lower (-2.6 percent) at 41,312, with activity still reasonably low as average traded volumes and traded value clocked-in at 140 million shares per day and $71 million per day, respectively. The cement sector helped pullback up the sentiments on Friday as rumours of settlement between manufacturers over pricing arrangement circulated in the market along with Wednesday's release of better-than-expected dispatches numbers for September 2017. The OMCs too fared well on expectations of increase in their margins during the ECC meeting scheduled for Friday, while Fertilisers and Textiles remained hopeful on release of subsidy and refund payments, respectively, from the government. In the Oil & Gas sector, POL attracted the most interest as it confirmed strong oil and gas flows at its recent discovery (ie Jhandial-1) and its early tie-in. Some second tier stocks (like EPCL, ISL) too garnered investors’ interest over expectations of strong July-September 2017 results.

On the economic front, foreign exchange reserve continued to slide downwards, reporting a weekly decline of $228 million, where reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped to a 25-month low of $13.86 billion. The CPI inflation for September 2017 was also released on Monday, with headline inflation clocking in expectedly at 3.9 percent YoY and 0.6 percent MoM. Nevertheless, inflation edged up from last month's reading of 3.4 percent YoY because of higher food prices.

Experts said that first week of the new month started on a bearish note for the market as heightened political noise coupled with risks on the macro front (twin deficit and currency devaluation) weighted on the performance of index during the week. The market participation remained thin, with first day of the week (89 million shares) marked the dullest day since mid-2015. Overall, ADTO reduced 5 percent to clock-in at 140 million shares while ADTV inclined by 20 percent to reach $71 million, during the week.

On sectoral front, pessimism remained on the forefront. Rumours regarding emerging cracks in the pricing discipline in the cement sector spooked investors igniting heavy selling across the sector (13 out of 19 scrips closed on lower circuit) impacting cement sector performance by -5 percent WoW. However, last trading session saw investors' confidence resuming cementing sector on the back of possible recovery in cement prices. Meanwhile, anticipation of weak fertiliser off-take for September 2017 along with slight correction in international urea prices dragged fertiliser sector performance by 3 percent during the week. In other news Pioneer Cement (PIOC) announced expansion in South through acquisition of Galadari Cement (Gulf) Limited. Additionally, Pakistan Oil fields Ltd's (POL) significant discovery at Ikhlas block (Jhandial well) was a major positive; as it is the first major discovery since 2008 in POL's operated blocks.

Major inflows, amounting $14.38 million and $6.7 million were witnessed from banks and companies, while Insurance and Brokers remains net sellers worth $15.4 million and $6.6 million, respectively. Whereas, foreign investors off loaded $9.75 million worth of equities during the week.

On the macro front, inflation numbers of 3.9 percent came-in for the month of September 2017, largely in-line with the market expectations. Resultantly, the CPI for the 1QFY18 stood at 3.4 percent, well below SBP target of 6 percent. Furthermore, during the week, SBP's currency reserves tapered-off by $276 million (-1.95 percent WoW) to $13.8 billion (two-year low).

In coming week, investors may turn their attention to September-end results starting from next week, apart from tracking political noise which is subsiding, in our view. Data for auto sales for the month of September 2017 will also be in focus as any surprise can catch investors' attention. With opening up of valuations and dwindling SBP reserves going forward we flag blue chips and currency hedged sectors for sector allocation.