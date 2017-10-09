Plan to promote agriculture sector on modern lines

SIALKOT (APP): The Punjab government has embarked upon a plan to introduce new modes for promoting agriculture sector on modern lines and saving water through modern irrigation system. The plan will pave the way for introducing modern and profitable farming, enhancing productivity, lessening the productivity expenditures, better utilisation of fertilisers and pesticides and save the water. Sources in agriculture department told APP on Sunday that 35 percent water was wasted in agriculture fields. They advised the farmer to adopt modern irrigation technology for avoiding wastage of irrigation water as it would be supportive in saving 40 to 60 percent water as well as help to save 30 to 60 percent wastage of fertiliser. Sources said the provincial government was committed to bring about revolutionary changes in agriculture sector on top priority basis and many steps had already been taken in this regard. The government had set aside Rs4.76 billion for a three-year plan for the promotion of per acre yield in the province.

The drip irrigation system under the plan had been installed on over 11,000 acres of land while solar system for drip sprinkler had also been installed over 1,500 acres of land in various parts of the province.

Similarly, under the plan special steps had also been taken for the promotion of tunnel farming technology and so far tunnel farm technology had been installed over 350 acres of land in the Punjab. The tunnel farming would help to promote the growing off-season vegetables around the year which will be supportive in improving the economic conditions of the growers.

The government would provide 80 per cent subsidy on installation of solar system while the government would also provide 50 percent subsidy on the installation of tunnels (Tunnel farm Technology) and 60 percent subsidy for sprinkler irrigation in the province, sources added.

‘Surplus wheat production resulting in heavy losses’

ISLAMABAD (INP): Surplus wheat production has become a perpetual problem resulting in losses to the tune of billions of rupees; therefore, the government should frame a new wheat export policy and try to reduce the area under cultivation for the wheat, a business leader said on Sunday. The surplus wheat stocks with provinces and the federal government have reached a record high of nine million tonnes of which half is lying in the open on the mercy of the weather, said ICCI former president Atif Ikram Sheikh. He said that all the efforts to export wheat have remained counterproductive despite handsome subsidy as the international prices are almost half to the local prices. Moreover, the rebate claims of the exporters are still pending which will make it difficult for the business community to export more. Sheikh, who is also group leader of HCCI and chairman of FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries, said the support price of the wheat which presently stands at Rs1,300 per mound is the reason behind all the trouble.

The wheat consumption in the country stands at 23 million tonnes while production is over 25 million tonnes, resulting in surplus while the incoming crop is expected to add to the surplus stocks and billion would be required to keep it from the weather.

He said that a sizable quantity of wheat is wasted every year but consumers have to pay a heavy price for the wheat flour which is beyond understanding. He said that the government should introduce a new export policy and limit area under cultivation by offering incentives to the growers for sowing other crops and make the schemes regarding subsidies and incentives transparent.

Brazil inflation continues to drop

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP): Inflation in Brazil continued to slow in September, the government statistics office said Friday, with a year-on-year price gain of 2.54 percent. The consumer price index climbed 0.16 percent, down from August, when it rose 0.19 percent, according to the IGBE statistics office, as the country slowly exists from its worst recession on record. In the first nine months of the year prices rose 1.78 percent, the lowest level in September since 1998 and well below the 5.51 percent of the same period last year. Markets expect 3.38 percent price increases for this year, meaning the government will easily beat its target of 4.5 percent inflation. That's a sharp contrast with the 10.67 percent inflation in 2015 and 6.2 percent at the end of 2016. The trend has freed the bank to relax rates and try to spur Latin America's largest economy. Center-right President Michel Temer, who is battling a criminal charge of corruption, is pushing austerity cuts, looser labor laws and a big privatization program that he says will revive the economy after two years of recession.

The Brazilian economy recorded modest expansion in the first two quarters of the year.

AIOU to hold event to promote

academia-industry linkages

ISLAMABAD (INP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a mega event next month to develop linkages between academia and industry enabling the students to bring their research work into practice. The innovation and creative work of the researchers will help them to seek entrepreneurship in the relevant industry. The students from the AIOU and other universities have been invited to take part in this career-making activity. This will be line with the university's efforts commercialising and marketing the research-based projects, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing the concluding session of five-day pre-expo training workshop. The university is going to follow China’s model promoting students’ entrepreneurship so as to enable the youth create earning opportunities through creativity and innovation. China has made a major breakthrough in recent years in empowering the youth through entrepreneurship.

Announcing the university’s plan to implement this model that was also practiced by other countries, Dr Siddiqui said this expo will also serve as ‘start-up’ for the students to undertake their own small-scale business.