LAHORE - Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) recorded total sales of 2.16 million tons for September 2017, up 3 percent YoY, taking the total for 1QFY18 to 6.96m tons.

The annual growth on a monthly basis can be attributed to increase in automobile sales and construction activity. On a sequential basis, a decline of 13 percent MoM was witnessed primarily led by HSD and FO. On the other hand, the MoM decline in MS was attributable to petrol shortage in some parts of the country. During the 1QFY18, PSO and HASCOL continue to accrue their share that reached 56.9 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, at the expense of APL and SHEL. “We believe, the YoY growth in OMC volumes is expected to continue as construction activity and automobile sales remain robust while increase in volumes of FO is expected in the upcoming quarters as Hydel power plants undergo maintenance during the winter season”.

On a sequential basis, a decline in volumes was witnessed where HSD and FO posted a decline of 16 percent MoM and 15 percent MoM, respectively, due to decreased power generation on FO, lower construction activity, and high base of HSD in August 2017 due to Eidul Azha. On the other hand, petrol shortage in some parts of the country on the back of low stocks led to a 6 percent MoM decline in MS sales. Overall, for 1QFY18, sales of petroleum products posted an increase of 8 percent YoY assisted by a surge in HSD sales by 23 percent YoY, attributable to increased business activity in the country.