LAHORE - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the approval of five hydro power projects by the federal government to overcome electricity shortage in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the energy projects of 105 megawatts will be constructed under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) at the cost of over Rs26 billion. The projects include Shargthang, Hanzal, Chilas, Naltar and Hassanabad Hunza. He also called for early construction of Kalabagh Dam which is the most suitable project for the national economy as it would produce cheap and sufficient electricity.

He observed that Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has constantly been issuing warning to the government on water scarcity and urged that all the allocations of PSDP should be spent only on enhancing water storage capacity. He said that Pakistan has to develop mega and small dams to store water if it wants to avert water crisis in the coming years.

The PIAF chairman, in a joint statement along with senior vice chairman Tanveer Sufi and vice chairman Shahzeb Akram, said that Pakistan’s per capita water availability had already gone below 975 cubic metres from 5,100 cubic meters in 1960 which is a great threat to industry, agriculture and masses. He said that Kalabagh Dam is the most viable and most politicised project in the history of Pakistan which would cost less and last longer than any other dam in the country.