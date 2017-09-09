National day of DPR Korea celebrated

ISLAMABAD (PR): The ambassador of The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Thae Sop hosted a colorful reception to mark the 69th anniversary of his country at a local hotel in Islamabad. Chief guest on the occasion was Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD). The celebrations began with full enthusiasm and national anthems of both countries were played and a cake was also cut at the stage. Kim Thae Sop thanked the chief guest and other honorable guests for their participation.

HBL to pay $225m New York penalty

KARACHI (PR): HBL has reached a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services through a consent order under New York Banking Law. The charges mentioned in the notice of hearing issued earlier are being dismissed as part of this resolution. Under this settlement, HBL is paying a penalty of $225 million. Formal steps for voluntary closure of HBL New York Branch are under way.

HBL remains committed to strengthening its compliance processes, operations and controls while improving service standards throughout its network of over 1,700 branches, 2,000 ATMs and 15,000 POS terminals. HBL expressed its sincere appreciation to its customers for their support, loyalty and patronage.

Huawei second largest smartphone brand

LAHORE (PR): In the latest research conducted by Counterpoint’s Market Pulse, HUAWEI has surpassed Apple in global smartphone sales consistently for June and July 2017. With the sales in August looking strong for the Chinese vendor as well, a hat-trick for HUAWEI could be possible.

Peter Richardson, Research Director of Counterpoint, states: “This is a significant milestone for Huawei, the largest Chinese smartphone brand with a growing global presence. It speaks volumes for this primarily network infrastructure vendor, on how far it has grown in the consumer mobile handset space in the last three to four years.

The global scale Huawei has been able to achieve, can be attributed to its consistent investment in R&D and manufacturing - coupled with aggressive marketing and sales channel expansion.”

Talking about future prospects and other findings, Counterpoint’s Associate Director Tarun Pathak states: “The growth of Chinese brands is an important trend which no player in the mobile ecosystem can ignore. Chinese brands are growing swiftly, not only because of smartphone design, manufacturing capability and rich feature sets - but also by out-smarting and out-spending rivals in sales channels, go-to-market and marketing promotion strategies.”

Pathak further stated: “Chinese vendors have become as equally important as Samsung or Apple to the global supply chain, application developers and distribution channels, as they continue to grow in scale more rapidly than the incumbent market share leaders.”

First PhD Awarded in Applied Psychology at BNU

LAHORE (PR): Ayesha Sarfaraz, after fulfilling all the requirements of Ph.D degree, has been awarded the Ph.D degree in Applied Psychology, from the Institute of Psychology, Beaconhouse National University. Her thesis, conducted under the supervision of Professor Dr. Ruhi Khalid was titled “Identification, Assessment, and Dispositional Predictors of Work/Family Interface in Pakistani Working Women”.

She received positive evaluation from external examiners, Dr Rose Capdevila, Director of Research at The Open University, Milton Keynes, UK and Dr Daniel Christie, Professor Emeritus at Ohio State University, USA.

Ayesha Sarfaraz presented and defended her work on 7th September, 2017 at Beaconhouse National University. This was followed by the viva voce conducted by Professor Dr. Sarah Shahed and Professor Dr. Ruhi Khalid.

Vivo among top 5 global smartphone brands

LAHORE (PR): Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands in the world, organised a media meet-up in Lahore Friday. The purpose of this meet-up was to provide information and to raise public awareness about Vivo and enhance relationship with key opinion leaders in media & blogging community.

Presently, Vivo is the 3rd most popular brand in China and ranks among the top 5 global smartphone brands in terms of sales. The company aims to become the most favorite smartphone brand in Pakistan by offering premium quality smartphones at affordable prices. Vivo’s brand team met with prominent bloggers & media representatives and talked about Vivo’s operations, future plans, strategies and policies to promote the brand in Pakistan.

After the successful launch of V5s, Y69, Y55s & Y53 in Pakistan, Vivo has plans to unfold another exciting product in the country, however the launch dates are yet to be announced by the company.

Mastercard campaign

KARACHI (PR): Providing a priceless opportunity for travelers in Pakistan to make their trips abroad a truly rewarding experience, Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, has unveiled a nationwide campaign that offers its cardholders a chance to win back the cost of their holiday with every overseas transaction they make.

Launched in collaboration with Mastercard bank partners across the country, the cross-border campaign highlights the convenience and flexibility Mastercard’s debit and credit cards offer travelers, as well as the world-class security built into these cards.

Under this promotion, cardholders gain automatic entry into the raffle draw with every ATM or point-of-sale (PoS) transaction made overseas using their Mastercard debit or credit card until 30th September.

By the end of the promotion period, seven lucky cardholders will win international travel vouchers worth Rs 100,000 each, along with a complimentary voucher of the same amount (Rs 100,000) – bringing the total prize value to Rs200,000 per winner. The winners can redeem the travel vouchers to pay for air tickets, accommodations or other travel-related expenses for either domestic or international trips to a destination of their choice.