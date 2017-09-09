LAHORE - The Lahore Businessmen Front (LBF) has formally launched its electioneering campaign by hosting receptions for the members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and representatives of different markets of the provincial metropolis.

The event was attended by traders’ leaders of all the important markets of the Lahore who vowed to work jointly for ensuring the protection to rights of small traders in the LCCI. The Lahore Businessmen Front has also questioned the accuracy of the voters list for the forthcoming LCCI elections and said that it had submitted application to the DGTO for deletion of thousands of bogus votes. The LBF acting chairman said, “Our group is not in favour of delaying the election process altogether but only want the sanctity of electioneering process of the Lahore chamber" he said.

He alleged that over 1000 fake voters had been included in the list of Associate Class and said that his group has provided the names of the members who did not have National Tax Number (NTN) or not in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) to the LCCI election commission and Director General of Trade Organisation who did not give hearing to them.

The LBF leadership and members also announced to field strong candidates and launch a forceful campaign for the coming LCCI elections.

Lahore Businessmen Front Acting Chairman Sardar Usman Ghani said that the front would make all out efforts and give tough fight to a group of vested interests ruling the LCCI at the moment.

He expressed the hope that they would be successful in restoring the respect and dignity of the LCCI members and protect their rights they deserve as chamber members.

Usman said that presence of large number of representatives of different important markets of Lahore reflect trust of the traders and businessmen in the leadership of the alliance. He was confident that the next election will see cleansing of the corrupt elements from the chamber. LBF President Raja Hassan Akhatar appreciated the efforts of the front to gather traders and businessmen of Lahore on one platform to set things right in the chamber.

Meanwhile, Progressive Group, a representative group of traders and industrialists, has also launched door-to-door campaign to muster vote and support for its candidate in the forthcoming elections of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

A spokesman of the group said that its senior leader Abdul Wadood Alvi met the traders of Mall Road while a delegation headed by the group’s candidate Malik Kaleem visited markets of Hafeez Center, Liberty Market and Gulberg Zone for electioneering campaign. Group’s central leaders Ijaz Tanveer, Chaudhry Arshad and Zafar Saeed separately visited Wapda Town, Johar Town, Multan Road, Qatar Band Road and Sundar Industrial Estate in this regard. They assured the voters that their group would continue to struggle for solution of problems being faced by the traders in future just like it did in the past. They said election of their candidate in the chamber elections would ensure that it would become a real representative of the traders.

OUR STAFF REPORTER