PESHAWAR - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has alleged that a lobby in the association is engaged in manipulating the upcoming election of the association and has deprived the KP of its turn for the top slot of the body.

According to details, the APTMA KP region has fielded Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak of Bibojee Group of Companies for the office of the central chairmanship. But, another candidate, Shahzad Ayub of M/s Zainab Textile Mills Limited, Industrial Estate Hattar has also jumped into the election array in violation of the election procedure laid down in Memorandum and Articles of the Association of the Aptma.

The Aptma KP members said, “According to Memorandum and Articles of the Association, the aspiring candidate is required to submit his nomination papers either with Regional Office or directly with Principal Office (PO), Karachi. But, Shahzad instead of filing nomination papers in PO Karachi or KP Region Peshawar submitted nominations with Punjab Region Office, Lahore.”

Sources in KP textile sector has said that Zainab Textiles Mills have suspended operations since the last two years or so and the entire machinery of Zainab Textile Mills Ltd has already been sold out and the buyer has already shifted almost all the machinery from the mill premises.

Furthermore, the SNGPL has already disconnected their gas connection due to non-payment of bills and the owner of the mills are actively seeking quotations from parties for selling the mills’ remaining assets including land.

The Aptma members from KP Region had objected to the filing of the nominations of Shahzad with Punjab Regional Office and alleged that the election committee of Aptma is in the grip of powerful lobby. The election commission of Aptma is used to be comprised of three members ie Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh + Balochistan and Punjab, while chairman of the committee always remained a representative of the later. “Interestingly, KP region also nominated its representative on election commission and Principal Office also notified it, but very soon he was de-notified through issuing a revised notification to keep KP out of the panel,” the KP members said.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a few Textile mills which already operate under very difficult circumstances. They lie outside the cotton growing belt which leads to higher freight costs bringing raw material to the mills. They also face unique security challenges which other provinces don’t. It is the right of any member of the KP Aptma to run for central chairmanship after six years,” the KP members stated.





Burea u Report