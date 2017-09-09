LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 8,270.724

million. The schemes were approved in the 15th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior

representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.