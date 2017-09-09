LAHORE : Pakistan FMCG Importers Association has strongly criticised the government for increasing the margin ratio on opening of letter of credit.

Association’s patron in chief Naseem Chawala, chairman Anjum Nisar and Imran Zia Sethi said that the margin on opening of L/c has increased from 25 percent to 100 percent. They were of the view that it would create multiple hardships for the importers and business activities would come down in the country.

They said that the government should have made such policies which could pace up business activities in the country rather slowing down the wheel of economy as faster pace would lead to generation of more job opportunities and more revenue to the government kitty.