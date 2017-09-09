Led by cement and auto sectors, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged strong recovery on weekend amid thin trade. Market remained positive throughout the day. The benchmark 100-share index rallied by 442 points and closed at 41,401 points, dealers said. Bullish momentum returned as HBL (up 5%) opened at its upper circuit on the back of a huge decline in the final penalty imposed by DFS on the ban, where the bank has agreed to pay $225m instead of a potential amount of up to $630m considered earlier, said analyst at JS Global.