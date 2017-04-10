LAHORE - Customs Public School Trust celebrated its 35th birthday sponsored by Bilqees Sarwar Foundation on 8th April Saturday, at CPS Gulberg Campus. In this event Ms. Saira Zaheer – Principal CPS & Mrs. Shahida Khan – Coordinator School Affairs along with CPS management welcomed all customs officials including Mr. Omer Farooq and the valued trustee of the school, Mr. Farhan Sarwar - President Bilqees Sarwar Foundation & CEO H. Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Sons Pvt. Ltd. Group of Companies. On this special day, Mr. Farhan Sarwar announced 100 scholarships for the students and cash rewards for the worthy teachers and the custodians of the CPS. Mr. Farhan Sarwar participated in the cake cutting ceremony along with Mrs. Zeba Haiye Azhar - Chief Collector Customs (Central), organized to mark another achievement of Customs Public School by sharing the 35 years of excellence in the education sector.

