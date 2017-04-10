New York - CitiDirect BE®, Citi's institutional e-banking platform, has been ranked number one in the 2016 Greenwich Associates Digital Banking Benchmarking study for the 11th consecutive year.

The study assesses "Best of Breed" features and functionality among online, mobile and direct integration channels that differentiate treasury and cash management providers globally. This year, Citi placed first in Asia and Europe from a peer group of global and regional competitors.

In addition to sharing the top ranking globally, reflecting Citi's success in delivering market leading omni-channel experience, CitiDirect BE received the highest rating in the study across 33 categories, including but not limited to conducted by Greenwich Associates, an independent research and consulting firm, the annual study evaluates online banking applications and scores them based on more than 40 evaluation factors and 1,500 sub criteria.

The study serves as a barometer of market trends and development priorities that can provide a forward-view of next-generation capabilities. Twenty-eight banks and non-banks are evaluated in the study, with the bank group consisting of top-tier global and regional peers in the transaction banking industry.

Andrew Grant, Principal at Greenwich Associates and global program manager for the Digital Banking Benchmarking study, added: "Client expectations are evolving and digital capabilities are increasingly important. Flexible, fully integrated banking solutions combined with top-notch client experience allow Corporate Treasury professionals to successfully transact and correctly analyze financial data. Citi's innovative online and mobile capabilities, as well as direct integration solutions, truly help corporates continuously achieve their cash management goals and objectives."