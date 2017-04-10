Islamabad - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would lead Pakistan delegation to the IMF – World Bank spring meetings in Washington from 21-23 April.

The minister will also participate in the 50th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, which will be held in Yokohama, Japan from 4 to 7 May 2017.

A meeting, chaired by the finance minister here on Sunday, reviewed preparations for a meaningful participation of Pakistani delegations in both the events.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) gave a detailed presentation on various meetings, seminars and dialogues being organised during the IMF-World Bank annual event at Washington, which would be attended by finance ministers, central bank heads and top officials of finance & economy related departments, from around the world.

The schedule of Dar’s engagements during his stay in Washington was also reviewed and finalised.

IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington are to be held from 21-23 April.

During his visit to Washington, Finance Minister besides attending different events will also have bilateral meetings with finance ministers of other countries as well as heads of important international organisations.

He, later in May, will participate in the ADB Board of Governors meeting in Yokohama, Japan.

Dar is currently also serving as the Vice Chairman of ADB.

The meeting will discuss developments in Asia and the Pacific as well as institutional matters.

In 2017, the Government of Japan is co-hosting the ADB's 50th Annual Meeting.