NHA attaches priority to road infrastructure projects in KP

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The National Highway Authority (NHA) is attaching top priority to the timely completion of road infrastructure schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. An official told the media on Sunday that in KP, work on Hassan Abdal-Mansehra Expressway, also known as Hazara Motorway, which forms part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was in full swing. He hoped completion of the project would bring about progress and prosperity in the area. The project, he added, would reduce the travel time from Rawalpindi/Islamabad to Mansehra by more than an hour. The official further said that the project of Attaabad Barrier Lake (N-35) had been successfully completed. “A 24-kilometre stretch of KKH, which was constructed by China at a cost of Rs27.5 billion along a lake in Hunza Valley, included five seven-kilometre long Pak-China Friendship Tunnels, two big and 78 small bridges,” he elaborated.

AfDB, GEF support climate

change adaptation

Abidjan (AFP): The Global Environment Facility (GEF) Council approved a total of US $ 4 million and US $ 2.6 million, respectively, for Lesotho and Malawi as part of additional financing projects with the African Development Bank (AfDB). The funds are mobilized under the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF) of the GEF. The two water supply and sanitation projects which will be implemented in Malawi and Lesotho, will contribute towards addressing constraints in the African Water and Sanitation Sector, more specifically constraints related to exploding peri-urban areas; economic growth and higher demand; geographical isolation; dearth of public utilities and regulation and high costs of water provision and the water stress caused by increasing climate change and variability. Improved Water and Sanitation Supply is therefore identified as a priority intervention area in the National Adaptation Plans for Action of the two countries.

The first project is the Climate Adaptation for Sustainable Water Supply in Malawi which will be financed by GEF for an indicative amount of US $2,643,500 co-financed by the AfDB to the tune of US $39,500,000. The project is aimed at enhancing the sustainability of the water supply in the river courses and climate proofing the water resources outputs of the baseline investment in five districts, namely Rumphi, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Mangochi and Phalombe.

Malawi receives an average of 850 millimetres of rainfall per year. However, the distribution and consistency of the rainfall is very erratic and uneven, so that the whole of Malawi is prone to hydrological droughts. Malawi’s strategic water resources are vulnerable to the effects of climate change because of the high frequency of extreme weather events, droughts, floods, in addition to pollution pressures from untreated wastewater and other sources. Droughts in Malawi result in reduced river flow rates, and the complete drying up of rivers. The water table also recedes, thereby affecting boreholes and wells which are major sources of potable water in rural areas. This project thus supports the implementation of alternative options for ensuring adequate water supply and sanitation services for rural communities.

The second project is the Climate Change Adaptation for Sustainable Rural Water Supply in Lowlands, Lesotho, which will be financed by GEF for an indicative amount of US $4.4 million and co-financed by the AfDB to the tune of US $17 million. The project will improve livelihoods of the communities of the southwestern lowlands facing challenges related to climate change with a particular emphasis on better resources management. The project will benefit 65,000 inhabitants of the area, who are currently served with inadequate levels of safe water supply and sanitation.

Water and sanitation problems in the lowlands of Lesotho have been exacerbated by extreme and frequent drought occurrence. The overall diminishing amount of rainfall is a source of grave concern for the sustainability of sources of domestic water. This has had dire consequences for the livelihood and well-being of the people in the region particularly the vulnerable rural communities. The burgeoning rural communities also place mounting pressure on the already precarious water resources. This project thus supports additional measures to increase the resilience of drinking water availability in vulnerable areas through supply-augmenting and demand-control measures, combined with the protection of micro-watersheds and water supply sources from climate-induced droughts and floods.

“Through this funding from the GEF/LDCF, the AfDB will support communities in Malawi and Lesotho to improve their resilience to climate change and ability to respond to drought and floods conditions while supporting the construction of more resilient infrastructure and more sustainable natural resource management practices” stated Anthony Nyong, AfDB Director for Climate Change and Green Growth. “The AfDB is committed to triple its annual climate finance to reach US $5 billion annually by 2020, thereby scaling up adaptation finance in Africa.”

China imports wheat from Russia

HOHHOT (INP): A freight train fully loaded with Russian wheat arrived at Manzhouli land port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This is the first bulk shipment of Russian wheat to enter China via the land port after the two countries reached deals on quarantine inspection requirements for exporting Russian wheat, corn, rice and soybean to China in December 2015. China's state-owned foodstuff conglomerate COFCO Corp is responsible for quality control, import and distribution to the Chinese market. COFCO president Yu Xubo said the group planned to import 1 million to 2 million tonnes of wheat from Russia a year. “This may increase to 4 million or 5 million tonnes a year in future,” he said. Russia had replaced the United States as the world's top wheat exporter last year, with 25 million tonnes of exports, according to figures provided by the Russian side. Chen Lixin, party chief of Manzhouli City, said China's import of Russian wheat was a new breakthrough in bilateral trade and economic cooperation achieved within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative.

Pak-Iran to sign FTA after

resumption of banking channels

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan and Iran plan to sign Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after the State Bank of Pakistan and Central Bank of Iran resume banking channels. Joint Ministerial level meeting between Pakistan and Iran would be held in Tehran on April 18, for negotiations on bilateral trade and FTA between the two countries, a senior official of Ministry of Commerce told the media on Sunday. “We are very much looking forward to progress on the bilateral trade and enhance export to Iran,” he said. Talking about FTA with China, he said its second phase was also due. “However, Pakistan was desirous to have duty relaxation on 50 products before launching the Phase-II,” he added. “We have demanded unilateral relaxation on 50 different products for few years before signing Phase-II of FTA,” the official informed. Replying to question, he said that Pakistan wanted relaxation on these products to protect the local market and ensure competitiveness.