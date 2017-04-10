LAHORE - Open auction of a 10 kanals of land situated at a prime locations along Jail Road near Zafar Ali Road, Gulberg, and other ideally located commercial and residential plots of different housing schemes will be held tomorrow (on Tuesday 11 April 2017) at 10.00 am at LDA Community Centre, New Muslim Town, Lahore.

These plots are situated at prime locations of Gulberg, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Quaid-e- Azam Town ( Town Ship) and Jubilee Town.

Details about the area, earnest money for participating in the auction and relevant terms and conditions can be obtained from Deputy Director Sales and Allotments, LDA.