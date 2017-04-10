ISLAMABAD - The government has released over Rs546 billion for various development projects across the country under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). According to statistics provided by Ministry of Planning and Development, the aforementioned amount was released till 31st of the last month of the current financial year. National Highway Authority (NHA) has been provided over one hundred and sixty-six billion rupees while over twenty-four billion rupees have been given to Railways Division.