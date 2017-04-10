ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting at the Finance Division on Sunday to review matters related to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The budget proposals with respect to the corporate sector were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, SECP chairman and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and SECP.

SECP Chairman Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq Hijazi apprised the minister about the consultations that SECP was holding with various representatives of the corporate sector to obtain their proposals and suggestions for the upcoming budget.

The finance secretary informed Dar that the Finance Division was working in close coordination with SECP in this regard, and that interaction with various other stakeholders was also being actively maintained. He said that the prescribed timelines for the budget were being followed strictly.

The minister said, “In line with the tradition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government that it has been maintaining for the past four years, all opinions, proposals and constructive suggestions from experts and stakeholders, including from the corporate sector, will be taken into account while preparing the budget.”

He said, “As always, ensuring the wellbeing of people will be accorded the utmost priority.”

The minister directed all the officials concerned to make budget diligently while also abiding by the timelines.

The SECP chairman also briefed the minister on reform measures, including legislative measures, being taken by the government to facilitate the corporate sector.

Dar emphasised that the reforms being introduced by the government were meant to facilitate and regulate the corporate sector, in line with international best practices.”

He urged SECP to continue undertaking measures to further facilitate the corporate sector.