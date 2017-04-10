Lahore - The Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line (SNGPL), providing gas supply throughout Punjab and KP, has removed gas connections of almost 18,735 consumers in first three months of the calendar year on account of default of around Rs894.206 million.

According to the data available with The Nation, the SNGPL cut off around 450 connections of its commercial consumers between January 2017 and March 2017 due to non-payment of outstanding dues of about Rs74.047 million.

Similarly, the company disconnected gas supply to 74 domestic special consumers over non-payment of Rs18.793 million during this period while gas supply to around 101 industrial consumers was severed on account of default of almost Rs561.607 million.

The company also removed connections of almost 18,110 domestic consumers for not paying around Rs239.757 million in a three-month period. According to the available data, in Lahore region, the SNGPL removed more than 10,000 gas connections during the last six months; from July 2016 to Jan 2017 due to non-payment of dues as well as violations.

Data discloses that the company disconnected gas meters of around 1300 consumers in six months over violations of rules and theft, including 700 disconnections for use of compressors, 158 disconnections over violation of contracts, 97 disconnections for direct use, 46 disconnections for unauthorised extension, 56 disconnections for direct bypass, 73 disconnections for fake meters and 169 disconnections for domestic to commercial use. It is to be noted that Lahore is the biggest region of the SNGPL, with 18,500km distribution network, covering gas distribution in Lahore, Pattoki, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

The total number of consumers in Lahore region is 982,748 (domestic), 12,988 (commercial), 917 (industrial), 274 (RLNG) and 985 (special domestic). Lahore Region’s consumers are around 18 percent of the company’s total consumers (5.1 million). SNGPL Lahore Region General Manager Qaisar Masood, while talking to The Nation, said that company removed almost 50 gas connections daily owing to non-payment of dues which are reconnected within two to three days period after payment of outstanding dues.

“We try to delay connections for at least one month if removed due to theft or other violations as a punishment. Particularly we strictly discourage compressor users as they actually get the gas from the nearby connections that were illegal,” Lahore region chief said.

Halima, a resident of walled city while talking to this scribe at SNGPL sub-office located near Bhati Gate, said her gas connection was cut off due to some violation. “I have been visiting this office for the last many weeks with complete documents after payments of bills and penalty charges but my connection has not been restored.”

Another woman, Hajra, in the same sub-office, said that her connection was cut off over allegation of compressor usage. “Though I submitted all the documents along with the affidavit, the company did not restore my connection despite my repeated visits.”

She lamented that the whole area used compressors during winters when gas pressure was low, but only her connection was removed. “If the use of compressor is a crime then the SNGPL is also a criminal for not supplying gas to their consumers despite sending them bills every month,” she argued. Muhammad Usman, a resident of Samanabad whose gas connection was severed due to non-payment for the second consecutive month, flayed the SNGPL for treating its defaulters and honest consumers alike by disconnecting gas connections in defiance of consumers’ service manual rules of OGRA.

He added the honest consumers were made to suffer for the crimes committed by habitual defaulters, who, he said, had been constantly denting the company's revenue for so many years. “The gas utility, instead of taking appropriate action against the defaulters, stops gas supply to the common man who missed the payment just for two months due to some issues,” he complained.

He said getting the supply restored was not so simple, as the consumers had to approach some influential person for the purpose.

SNGPL Lahore Region Customer Service Head Wahid Sani, talking to The Nation, said that though the company was faced with shortage of meters yet reconnection was not delayed for more than 2-3 days after payment of the charges.

Under the SNGPL rules, connection cannot be restored before seven days of removal of the meter, besides heavy fine is imposed for violating the contract of connection.

SNGP Lahore Region chief Qaiser Masood claimed to have cut off gas connections of more than 250 consumers for extracting gas by using compressors during the last winter season.

“The company has launched extensive media campaign to discourage illegal use of compressors and to create awareness regarding energy conservation through use of conical baffles, geyser timing device and solar water heaters,” he added.

The SNGP Lahore region constituted special teams for serving the consumer complaints regarding low gas pressure during peak winter season including eight survey teams, 68 customer service teams, 18 maintenance teams.

Masood said that during the current fiscal year, the UFG (Unaccounted for Gas) losses had reduced by 825 MMCF, which was 1.34 percent less than the previous year, reflecting a saving of Rs270 million. He further said that the company was providing 4000-5000 new connections in one month, while its annual target was to provide 70,000 new connections.

Lahore region receives 400-500 applications for new connections on daily basis and almost 300 applicants on average are entertained every day.

SNGPL Lahore Region Customer Service Head Wahid Sani said, “If a consumer is accustomed to making late payments, we want him to pass through a painful process for getting the supply restored so that he would remain careful in future.”

Wahid Sani said during the year 2016, the SNGPL attended a total of 216,561 consumer complaints including 95,722 related to leakage and 53,817 to gas stoppage and low pressure.