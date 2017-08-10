Mastercard workshop explores future of e-commerce

KARACHI (PR): Mastercard recently hosted an interactive workshop for its partners in Karachi. Led by Mastercard’s Nick Vora, Senior Vice President, Security Solutions and Processing, Middle East and Africa, Dave Tan, Vice President, Public Policy, Middle East and Africa, and Guzide Koksal, Vice President, Market Development - Enterprise Security Solutions, Middle East North Africa, the event explored opportunities presented by Pakistan’s fast-growing e-commerce sector. Mastercard is a technology company in the global payments industry. It operates the world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.

Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone.

MCB donates Rs767,000 to Fresh Foundation

LAHORE (PR): MCB Bank has donated a sum of Rs 767,000 to renowned NGO Foundation for Education and Rehabilitation of Special Children (Fresh Foundation) towards the facilitation of education to children with disabilities and special needs. Imran Maqbool, President & CEO MCB Bank, Ashba Kamran, CEO Fresh Foundation and Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security & Marketing MCB Bank, were present at the cheque handing over ceremony.

Finca joins hands with The City School

LAHORE (PR): FINCA, one of the leading microfinance banks in the world, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The City School for the payment of school fees through mobile phones to make the process easy for parents.

This collaboration introduces an innovative system of payment for The City School parents. By using SimSim, a free “mobiles wallet” as a digital payment method, parents will be able to make hassle-free fee transactions from anywhere.

By creating a mobile account on the SimSim app, parents will reduce costs, boosting financial inclusion and digitisation of our economy; through FINCA. Payments through SimSim can be made from anywhere in Pakistan with just a single click.

Sharing his views, Muhammad Mudassar Aqil, CEO of FINCA Microfinance bank said, “We are really excited about our collaboration with The City School, leading to expanding the world of digital mobile payment methods and facilitating parents with easy, cost effective, and quick processing of school fee submission through smart phone.”

Chief Financial Officer of The City School Kamran Haider said, “The City School is proud to provide yet another service to make the lives of our parents more convenient. We are confident that the agreement with FINCA will offer ease of access to digital financial channels for our parents nationwide.”