ISLAMABAD - In order to pull Pakistan Post from huge losses, the government is all set to introduce new services.

According to the officials, the government has taken many steps to minimise the loss of state-run postal services. In order to compete with private couriers, Pakistan Post is planning to introduce “Labaiq Service” as a pilot in Lahore. This service will cater the uprising demands of customers through dedicated force deployed for pick up the articles from the door step of the customers in Lahore Postal Area.

For prompt delivery of mail articles, Pakistan Post has supplied 1700 motor cycles to the delivery staff and supervisory staff. Express Mail Track and Trace System previously available at 24 locations of 14 stations have now been extended to all 83 General Post Offices and 53 District Mail Offices of the country.

In order to gain the confidence of the postal clientele and to capture the market share of Cash on Delivery, a new service under the name of “Urgent Mail Service Cash on Delivery” (UMSCOD) has been launched in January, 2016. This service is available in 226 cities linked with UMS network.

For the convenience of the public and to cater the varied needs of the customers, the maximum limit of a single Fax Money Order has been enhanced from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000. Similarly, the limit of ordinary and urgent money order has also been enhanced from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 and Rs10,000 to Rs100,000, respectively.

Earlier, Electronic Money Order Service was started with effect from September, 2012 for 40 General Post Offices. The same has now been extended up to 83 General Post Offices. Electronic Money Order is the swift way to transfer money from one post office to other post office. The maximum limit of a single electronic money order is Rs100,000. Pakistan post has been under huge losses from last three financial years. According to official data, in year 2013-14 the total income revenue was Rs9,126.597 million while the expense was Rs15,715.137 million. The total loss incurred in the year 2013-14 was Rs6588.540 million. During year 2014-15 total income was Rs9,673.512 million while the expenditure were Rs16,004.578, whereas the total loss in year 2014-15 was Rs6,331.066. In the financial year 2015-16, total revenues were Rs10,231.383 million and the expense plunged to Rs17,720.307 million.

The total loss incurred was Rs7,488.924 million.