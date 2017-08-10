PR LAHORE - Imperium Hospitality has signed a hotel franchise agreement for Sheraton Grand Lahore Hotel, a five star plus hotel, with Starwood, the leading hotel company in the world. Qasim Jafri, Chief Executive Officer of Imperium Hospitality, and Jerome Briet, Vice President of Development Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, signed the agreement. Ayub Izhar, Abbas Ali Khan, Raza Ali Khan, Sheraz J Monnoo, and Afan Aziz from Imperium Hospitality attended the event.

CEO of Imperium Hospitality Qasim Jafri said, “We intend to surpass international benchmarks, not match them. Imperium Hospitality is re-engineering premium hospitality and luxury living landscape of Pakistan. We strongly believe that with our quest for excellence, combined with cutting edge skills in planning, construction, and operations, we will deliver unparalleled architectural design with a stunning hospitality experience.”

With the recent merger of Starwood hotels and Marriott International in 2016, Sheraton became part of world’s largest hotel company.