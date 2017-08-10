LAHORE - Economic growth of Pakistan has impressed Korean companies and they are eager to establish and develop their business operations here in collaboration with their Pakistani counterparts.

These views were expressed by South Korean National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye Kyun while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Alauddin and MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh also expressed their views while TEVTA Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Zafar Iqbal Ch, Zeeshan Khalil, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Awais Saeed Piracha, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Tariq Mahmood, Tahir Manzoor Ch, Syed Mukhtar Ali and members of Korean Parliament were present on the occasion.

Chung said that Pakistan is blessed with valuable mineral and human resources. He said that both countries are enjoying good historic relations while a number of Korean companies are already working in Pakistan successfully. He expressed the optimism that the volume of trade between Pakistan and South Korea was bound to increase as both the governments are taking measures to get the desired results. He said that the Korean delegation had a number of high-profile useful meetings with government officials and representatives of private sector.

The LCCI president said that exchange of parliamentary delegations between Pakistan and Korea is indeed a commendable activity. South Korea is famous for its spectacular rise from under developed economy to developed and high income economy in just a few decades. It has a literacy rate of almost 100 percent. Its literacy, education and agrarian reforms translated into industrial growth. He said that education paves the way for innovation and creativity. Industrial growth transformed the living standards for the marginalised group and this is the only way to improve the living standards. South Korea is one of the most popular destinations for higher studies. “We need to enhance relations and liaison with South Korean Universities which will help us in producing hardworking and skilled employees,” he said. Basit said that South Korea has one of the largest Pakistani communities in Asia. It also remains a popular destination for many Pakistanis as they find equal opportunities to contribute in that society and are playing excellent role in all the segments of life.