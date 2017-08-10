Rice yield competition in Punjab

SIALKOT (APP): Agriculture department was finalising arrangements for organising Rice Yield Competition 2017-18 across Punjab province. Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Wednesday that agricultural implements worth millions of rupees will be awarded by the government to the winners. The department was mobilizing all the available modes for creating awareness among the rice growers about the proposed rice yield competition. Both male and female farmers growing Basmati rice, super basmati 515 of rice growing districts would be invited to join the competition. Rice Yield Competition will be held at provincial and district level in Punjab. Those interested were directed to obtain application forms from Tehsil and markaz level and Agriculture department to get themselves registered latest by September 15.\ According to sources, farmers having self-cultivation not less than 5 acres, tenants or lessee having lease agreement duly verified by tehsil committee will also be considered for the competition after fulfilling the conditions.

Application from candidates having land under Mushtarka Khata will also be entertained. The participants growing basmati rice from approved and certified seeds only would be able to join the contest. The district committee will select overall 10 plots from the district on the basis of evaluation marks given to plot through tehsil committees, the sources added.

Spices exports earn $84.022m in one year

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan exported spices worth $84.022 million during the fiscal year 2016-17, showing growth of 9.58 percent in trade when compared to the same period of last year. The spices exports during last fiscal year (2015-16) were recorded at $76.677 million, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 22,927 metric tons of spices during the period under review against the exports of 19,746 million during last year, showing an increase of 16.11 percent. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports from the country during the fiscal year (2016-17) decreased by 6.94 percent when compared to the last year. The overall food exports from the country were recorded at $3,712 million in July-June (2016-17) compared to the exports of $3,989 million in July-June (2015-16), the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of spices increased by 75.30 percent during the month of June 2017 compared to the same month of last year.

The spices exports during June 2017 were recorded at $7.913 million compared to the exports of $4,514 million recorded during June 2016.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of spices increased by 5.58 percent in June 2017 when compared to the exports of $7,495 million in May 2017, according to the data.

The overall exports from the country during the fiscal year 2016-17 witnessed decline of 1.63 percent when compared to fiscal year 2015-16.

The exports from the country in FY2016-17 were recorded at $53,026 million compared to the exports of $44,685 million last year, according to PBS data.

PARC chairman for disseminating research, innovation to farmers

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Yousuf Altaf on Wednesday called for disseminating research and innovative technologies to the doorstep of farmers to promote and develop agriculture and livestock sectors. Chairing a meeting of the Competitive Grant Selection Committee, he said new techniques would help the farmers to achieve high per acre yield. The meeting was held under Agricultural Innovation Programme (AIP) for Pakistan in collaboration with PARC-CIMMYT and USAID for grant selection. Dr Yusuf Zafar said that under the AIP, agricultural funds were provided for adopting new techniques to enhance crops output and livestock sector. He said that under the AIP initiative a modern beef production and research centre was established in Sibbi to enhance daily weight of livestock. In order to promote the livestock sector in Balochistan a cross breading center was also established in modern beef research center, he added.

He further said that detection of mycotoxin in poultry feeds of Balochistan and its bio control had also been developed by using probiotic bacteria.

Other participants of the meeting also expressed their views and share their expertise to enhance agriculture and livestock production in the country.

The meeting also discussed microbiological upgradation of industrial waste, poultry fed fortification, effect of different antibiotics and their effect on human health.

Attack on LEJA ex-chief condemned

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have condemned the attack on former president of Lahore Economic Journalists Association. In a statement issued on Wednesday, FPCCI Regional Chairman Manzoor Malik and LCCI President Abdul Basit expressed their great concern over attack on senior anchor person of Bole TV and ex-president of LEJA Sudhir Ch during his programme recording at Liberty Chowk. They said that it is a well-known fact that working journalists in Pakistan are a beleaguered community threatened from all sides. Pakistan has been one of the most dangerous countries for media practitioners for years. It has also consistently ranked among 10 nations with the highest levels of impunity for perpetrators of crimes against journalists. Business community believes that the culture of impunity makes the work-related threats facing journalists more grave.

The FPCCI regional chairman and LCCI president urged the authorities to take all possible measure to apprehend the perpetrators in this case. They said that a failure to do that will not only embolden the perpetrators but also force journalists, whose services society needs more now than ever, to exercise self-censorship in the hope of avoiding violence.

Meanwhile, a rally in support of senior journalist was organized here by various media associations including the Lahore Press Club and Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) and Lahore Economic Journalists Association, condemning the attack on Sudhir.