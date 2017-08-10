ISLAMABAD - Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) would be held in Kabul next month to discuss measures for furthering the cause of economic cooperation between the two countries.

It was agreed during a meeting of Afghanistan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday. They discussed various issues of mutual interest, including current state of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations especially in the context of economic cooperation.

Dar said that enhanced economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan would not only benefit the two countries, but also boost regional cooperation and trade. He said Pakistan wanted to see peace and economic progress in Afghanistan which would open many other avenues of mutual cooperation.

The Afghan ambassador said that the next session of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was due and proposed that the same may be held in Kabul in September. Dar welcomed the proposal and stated that mutually convenient dates be decided to hold the session during the next month. He said that the JEC meeting would provide an opportunity to discuss measures for furthering the cause of economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that the Economic Affairs Division would liaise with the Embassy of Afghanistan to work out details in this regard.