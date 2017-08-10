LAHORE:- Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has called for joint ventures with China to make the local chemical sector a self-reliant industry. During a meeting with Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihai, PCMA Chief Operating Officer Iqbal Kidwai proposed to invite Chinese investors to consider joint ventures in the field of chemical manufacturing. He said that chemical industry forms the fabric of the modern world; it converts basic raw materials into more than 70,000 different products, not only for industry, but also for all the consumer goods.–Staff Reporter

He highlighted vast potentials possessed by Pakistan in sector of chemical manufacturing and processing. He told that PCMA vision is to transform chemical industry of Pakistan from an import oriented to an export oriented Industry.