ISLAMABAD - Secretary Power Division gave a detailed briefing to a meeting held in the chair of Prime Minister on current load management plan, issues related to power transmission system and the circular debt. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the second consecutive meeting on energy in past 24 hours and was according top priority to the power supply and management system.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal Khan and senior officials.

The Prime Minister directed the Finance Division and Power Division to jointly work out revalidation of individual factors contributing to the circular debt, focus on improving efficiencies and out-of-the-box solutions for resolving the issue.

The Prime Minister also directed that each Power Distribution Company should present a report on reasons for line losses with workable solutions to reduce these losses.

The Prime Minister also directed to plan for conversion of agricultural tube-wells to solar power in view of sustainable power supply and reducing the burden of subsidy. This shall be started from the province of Balochistan, on priority. Ensuring energy security is the highest priority of the government and provision of clean and affordable power to consumers is the key to development, the Prime Minister added.

INP: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the Minister for Water Resources to undertake proactive measures for increasing water storage capacity of the country.

Talking to Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah here on Wednesday, he called for planning for new water reservoirs and implementing ongoing projects on fast track.

The Prime Minister stated that water security is of prime concern for the government in view of impacts of climate change on Pakistan.

He said the government is cognizant of the water management issues and has therefore established separate ministry for water resources.