KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed volatile session on Wednesday. The unfolding of political scenario kept investors sidelined as KSE 100-index closed marginally up. The market opened on a negative note amidst concerning political noises as the benchmark index made an intra-day low of 338 points. However, value buying helped the index to recover later on, closing 19 points higher at 45,999 points, dealers said.

The steel sector flourished as ASL (up 4.73%), ISL (4.97%), and INIL (4.32%) closed near their upper circuits. KEL too edged up (2.03%) on FY16 earnings announcement, as their earnings improved by 16% YoY to Rs1.19/share. EPQL (up 4.25%) from the power sector also gained on account of above expectation earnings of Rs4.77/share for 1H2017 and DPS of Rs1.75/share.

PSO (up 2.8%), ISL (5%), EFERT (2.9%), MCB (up 1.1%) & TRG (4.3%) contributed 107 points to index gain whereas POL (down 0.5%), KTML (2%) and PKGS (2.2%) eroded 23 points. ASL and ISL closed near upper limits on the back of surge in international CRC prices which approached year high. KEL announced its 4QFY16 earnings, which remained in line with expectations. Earnings on yearly basis declined by 17% YoY, mainly owing lower than expected utilization of tax credits. The stock was up 2%, observed analyst at Topline Securities. Traded volumes were down 4% to 214m shares as compared to 206m shares of the previous day, whereas traded value was down 56% to Rs14b/$131m. Total 386 active companies participated in the session of which 243 concluded in green, 130 in red while 13 remained unchanged. Aish Steel led the volume with 19m shares traded, followed by K-Electric with 15m traded shares and TRG Pak with 14m traded shares were in limelight in the session.