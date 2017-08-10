ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has transferred Chief Engineer (Power) of Tarbela Hydel Power Station, Sher Afzal Khan, as General Manager (GM Power) with immediate effect.

“Sher Afzal Khan, Chief Engineer (Power) Hydropower Station, Tarbela is hereby transferred and posted as General Manager (Power) Tarbela against a newly created post on acting charge basis with immediate effect and till further orders,” said a notification issued by Wapda.

According to the notification, Khan will administratively work under Member (Power) and supervise Chief Engineer Power, Tarbela and Chief Engineer, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of 1,410 Megawatts under construction Tarbela 4th extension project. Under Tarbela 4th Extension Project, three generating units – each of them having capacity of 470MW – are being installed at Tunnel No 4 of Tarbela Dam. With completion of the project, generation capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station will increase to 4888MW from the existing 3478MW.

According to Wapda, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project will be completed in a phased manner from February 2018 to May 2018. The notification further stated that Chief Engineer/Project Director of Tarbela of T-4 extension project will function administratively and technically under GM (Power) and process and submit technical and contractual issues of T-4 to member (Water) through Sher Afzal Khan. He joined the water and power sector in 1984 as junior engineer Mangla then elevated to the post of senior engineer in 1993 and transferred to Tarbela Hydro Power Project. He had also been Director Construction Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Power in 2010, and then remained Project Director of Jabban Hydropower Project in 2012. In December 2013, he was posted as Chief Engineer (Power) Tarbela and remained there till August 9, 2017.