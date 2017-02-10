Enviro Electronics offers free trip to PSL in Dubai

LAHORE (PR): The second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket tournament opened in Dubai on February 9. The exciting tournament is gaining tremendous popularity, as some of the greatest stars of international cricket can be seen in action during the thrilling matches being played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Enviro Electronics has now launched an exclusive offer for its customers. Every consumer who buys any Enviro product before 20th of February in Pakistan will be included in a lucky draw, with fantastic opportunities to win numerous exciting prizes and high-valued electronic products. The winner of this lucky draw will get a ‘Free-Trip’ with a return-ticket to Dubai, to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket tournament.

Enviro is a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of home appliances, consumer-electronics and power-solutions. Through this vibrant campaign, the company aims to achieve a stronger brand-image and gain more popularity. While the electronics industry continues to grow rapidly, Enviro is venturing into many new product categories to expand its market-share.

Expansion of Bahria Town roads hailed

LAHORE (PR): Shahbaz Hussain Khokhar, a social worker and resident of Bahria Town, appreciated the efforts of Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz who constructed and expanded the roads around the society. It has made the traffic flow smooth even at Shahkam Square where traffic congestion was a routine. The effort has won the hearts of people living in Bahria Town.

Cholistan Jeep Rally powered by IMC kicks off

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s premier motorsports event, The Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally, commenced on 9 February with an aim to promote tourism in the vast and unique desert of Cholistan besides inter-provincial harmony and integration. The rally is being organised by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab. Motorsport enthusiasts from Pakistan and abroad are taking part in the event.

More than 100 drivers are participating in the rally this year.

Event is powered by Indus Motor Company (IMC). Speaking of the collaboration with Punjab Tourism Development Corporation for the Rally, CEO of IMC Ali Asghar Jamali said, “IMC aspires to promote motorsports in Pakistan and through such events, and Cholistan Jeep Rally, offers a unique opportunity to motorsports enthusiasts of the country to showcase their talent. Toyota vehicles are known across the globe as being durable and reliable on various terrains and are therefore a preferred choice for many rally drivers”.

The rally also features a Toyota Fun Drive activity where people will get an opportunity to experience the off road capabilities of the newly introduced Hilux Revo.

QMobile becomes main sponsor of Islamabad United

LAHORE (PR): The top team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has now got the support of the top mobile handset brand in the country. QMobile is now the main sponsor of defending champions Islamabad United. As Pakistan’s number one mobile handset brand, QMobile offers the most innovative, stylish, diverse and affordable handsets in the market.

All of this is backed up by excellent customer service that has resulted in the brand enjoying the kind of love and appreciation it gets from the masses today. Over the years, QMobile has partnered with various sporting ventures in order to promote, support and explore the potential that lies within the nation across all sporting arenas.





Consultants appointed on proposed merger of Summit Bank, Sindh Bank

KARACHI (PR): State Bank of Pakistan on December 27, 2016, gave approval to Sindh Bank to conduct due diligence of Summit Bank. Accordingly, Sindh Bank after following the prescribed rules of SPPRA proposed the consortium of consultants to their Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 9, 2017.

The Board approved the said consortium led by M/s Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman, GT (Chartered Accountancy Firm) and Mohsin Tayebaly and Company (MTC) for due diligence of Summit Bank Limited as so to start the process of their merger into Sindh Bank.

Pak Suzuki hosts launch of Suzuki Ciaz

LAHORE (PR): Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd has hosted a launch for their new luxury sedan, The Suzuki Ciaz. The event was held at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on February 8, 2017. Pak Suzuki MD Hirofumi Nagao and Pak Suzuki GM Marketing Azam Mirza were present at the event where they met with journalists and dignitaries from leading press and publications of Pakistan.

Suzuki’s new brand ambassador for Suzuki Ciaz Shehryar Munawar was also present and unveiled the elegant car in the event.

Suzuki’s new ultra-modern and elegant Sedan is being directly imported from Suzuki Thailand with impressive technical features, extra comfortable and roomy interior,1.4 liter powerful yet most fuel efficient K-Series engine for a unique driving experience.

Also included, are power packed features like keyless entry, ABS brakes with EBD, SRS airbags and other creature comforts such as superior drive and innovative interior offering best in class elements. The car is available in both transmissions, automatic and manual.

Karandaaz signs grant agreements with tech startups

LAHORE (PR): Karandaaz Pakistan, the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Pakistan's innovative growing companies, on Thursday signed grant agreements of $300,000 i.e. $100,000 each with Ricult Pakistan, Paysys Labs and PublishEX Solutions, winners of the first-ever Fintech Disrupt Challenge in Pakistan. Both the challenge and resultant grants have been funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Out of a total of 61 applications from all parts of the country, 28 were invited to present at the Fintech Disrupt Challenge 2016 held in collaboration with LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship in November last year. Ten finalists were shortlisted by judges, which included subject matter and investor experts from ArbiSoft, Acumen, Bank Al-Falah and board members of Karandaaz. Out of which these three companies emerged as the winners. “This competition showcased an incredible display of talent from startups across the nation. We have now completed the first step in the process with these awards. The next and more vital piece of this challenge will be getting the deals completed, and setting up a soft landing for winning startups who aspire to disrupt FinTech industry. We look forward to expediting that process and helping these startups gain traction in the Pakistan market," said Ali Sarfraz, CEO of Karandaaz Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi chooses Shaukat Khanum as its official charity

PESHAWAR (PR): Peshawar Zalmi has chosen Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) as its official charity to support this season and is taking 20 cancer patients to witness the opening ceremony and matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 in Dubai.

Each patient traveling with Peshawar Zalmi exemplify the resilience of this nation that has continued to support the hospital with unabated fervor for the past 22 years.

Peshawar Zalmi has chosen perfect partners in the form of cancer patients as both share a passion to defeat their opponents, whether it’s a player from the opposite team or cancer. These children have come a long way together in their fight against cancer. They are embarking on yet another memorable journey. Together, they will be visiting a global city, creating memories to cherish for a long time to come. It will be an extraordinary experience for them as most of them will be having a lot of first time moments—boarding a plane, flying out of the country, and witnessing international cricket matches live in the ground.

Bank Alfalah to digitise supply chain payments

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s top banking institution, Bank Alfalah Limited (BAL), has signed an agreement with Punjab Beverages Company (PBC) to initiate a pilot to digitise the last mile retailer in the PBC supply chain. The main objective of the project is to digitise incentive payouts and expense reimbursements made by PBC to its distributors and retailers.

Currently the payouts are made directly to the retailers as well as through the distributors on PBC issued instruments, coupons and/or cash. This collaboration shall result in the introduction of a PBC branded debit card powered by BAL. Development of a digital payment ecosystem in partnership with PBC will act as a catalyst to extend the financial outreach and convenience to last mile retailer in the retail supply chain. This will make the payouts real-time as opposed to days that it currently takes to reach the distributors and retailers. The signing was followed by a launch event hosted by PBC in Faisalabad. Over 200 retailers and two distributors were invited at the event who unanimously appreciated the effort and showed keen interest in acquiring the PBC-branded debit card.

Emirates opens access to premium lounges at Dubai Airport

LAHORE/DUBAI (PR): Emirates has launched an additional privilege to extend the usage of its luxury lounges at Dubai International Airport to its Loyalty Programme members and their guests at a minimal fee regardless of their class of travel. The pay-per-visit access will be available to Emirates Skywards members and their guests travelling on Emirates. Business Class travellers now also have the option to pay an upgrade fee to access the First Class lounges. Dubai International Airport is home to seven Emirates lounges spread over three concourses - A, B and C. In each of the concourses there is a dedicated Emirates First Class and Business Class lounge.

Eligible guests can access the Emirates Business Class lounges in Dubai for a fee of $100 and the Emirates First Class lounges for a fee of $200. Business Class customers can also upgrade to First Class lounge access for a fee of $100. Guests who have paid a fee for entry can stay for up to four hours. Currently, First and Business Class customers as well as Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards members receive complimentary access to the lounges in Dubai.