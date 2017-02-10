ISLAMABAD - The exports package announced by the prime minister last month has started yielding results as the country's exports recorded growth of over three percent in January against the preceding month of December.

After a long time, Pakistan's exports recorded a handsome growth of 3.07 percent. The country's exports remained at $1.78 billion during January 2017 as compared to $1.73 billion of December 2016, according to the latest figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last month announced an incentive package of Rs180 billion to boost the country's declining exports. The exports were continuously tumbling for the last couple of years. Under the package, duty drawback for garments would be 7 percent, textile made-ups 6 percent, processed fabric 5 percent, yarn and grey fabric 4 percent, sports goods, leather and footwear 7 percent and carpets and tents 5 percent. Similarly, the government abolished import duty on cotton and also abolished customs duty on man-made fibre other than polyester. Sales tax on import of textile machinery has also been eliminated.

According to the PBS data, the country's imports had recorded an increase of 5.55 percent, as it imported goods worth $4.74 billion in January 2017 against $4.49 billion of the preceding month (December). Therefore, the trade deficit was registered at $2.96 billion during January 2017 against $2.76 billion in the corresponding month of the last year, showing an increase of 7.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's exports had gone down by 3.21 percent during first seven months (July-January) of the ongoing financial year, as they were recorded at $11.69 billion. Meanwhile, imports had shown massive increase of 13.65 percent and reached $29.11 billion during July-January of the year 2016-17 from $25.62 billion of the same period of the previous year. Trade deficit had widened by 28.68 percent during July-January period of the ongoing financial year. The country's trade imbalance was recorded at $17.43 billion in the period under review as against $13.54 billion of the corresponding period of the last year.

The government has projected the exports to grow to $24.75 billion and has estimated that the imports will surge to $45.2 billion by the end of this fiscal year 2016-17. Trade deficit has been estimated at $20.5 billion for the year.