KARACHI:- - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22,031.3 million on February 3, 2017. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $17,217.8 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,813.5 million, therefore total liquid foreign reserves reached at $22,031.3 million. During the week ending February 3, 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by $376 million to $17,218 million.–Staff Reporter