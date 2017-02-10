ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said the government was working on projects to add more than 10,000 megawatts of electricity to the system in short term and another 15,000 megawatts beyond 2018.

He said the government was now focusing on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and was targeting GDP growth of over 5% in the current fiscal year.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting with senior executives representing the multinational consortium, which was developing the first private sector LNG supply project in Pakistan.

The consortium is comprised of leading multinational energy companies, including Qatar Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, Total, Mitsubishi Corp and Hoegh LNG. Federal Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Dr Miftah Ismail were present at the meeting. The chairman and CEO of Global Energy Infrastructure Limited (GEIL), with which the consortium is partnering on the project, also attended the meeting.

The minister for petroleum and natural resources said this project was a completely private venture, with no government financing or off-take guarantee, which makes the project the first of its kind in Pakistan.

He stated that LNG Supply Agreements relating to the project had also been executed without involvement of the government of Pakistan.

He said the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources would extend all requisite policy and regulatory support for the project. The minister for water & power said that this project augured well for the gas supply needs of the power sector. The BOI chairman, who was also chairman of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), said that BOI and SSGC would extend full cooperation to the consortium for the successful implementation of the project.

On the occasion, the finance minister said the government of Pakistan welcomed and appreciated the efforts of the consortium to develop this project. He said that participation of leading multinational energy companies in this project was yet another demonstration of the international investors' confidence in Pakistan's economic turnaround and the investor-friendly policies of the present government.

The finance minister highlighted the most recent report published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) according to which Pakistan is projected to become the 20th largest economy by 2030 and the 16th largest economy by 2050.

He said that Pakistan had achieved macroeconomic stability within three years, contrary to predictions from various quarters that Pakistan would default on its obligations by 2014 and would need six years to attain macroeconomic stability. He said that foreign exchange reserves recently reached an all-time high providing five months of import cover, and that GDP growth was 4.7% in FY 2016, an eight year high.

Senior executives representing the consortium acknowledged the government's achievements in stabilising the economy and putting it on the path to growth. They reaffirmed the fact that the project entailed zero burden on the government. They appreciated the government's investor friendly policies, which have enabled this project to materialise. They said that it would have been very difficult to envisage a project of this nature in Pakistan a few years ago.

Under the project, the LNG Terminal will have a capacity of 1,000 mmfcd per day, and it will re-gasify up to 750 mmfcd gas per day as base-load. The project is expected to be completed in 2018. The project, after completion, will account for around 10% of the primary energy supplies of the country, and will be equivalent of 20% of the current domestic natural gas production.