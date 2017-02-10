LAHORE: A Lunch was hosted in the honour of Mayo Hospital former MS Dr Amjad Shahzad by the Department of Surgery, King Edward Medical University, which was attended by senior professors of the hospital.

The participants appreciated the services of Dr Amjad. He rendered meritorious to the patients of the largest hospital of Asia. Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Prof Asad Aslam Khan and Department of Surgery Chairman Prof Khalid Masood Gondal presented tribute to Dr Amjad on his unparallel services to ailing humanity.

The lunch was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Qazi Muhammad Saeed, Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Ashgar Naqi, Prof Abrar Ashraf, Prof Irshad Hussain Qurashi, Prof Ayesha Shaukat and by other senior doctors.