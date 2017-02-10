SBP signs MOU with Nepal Rastra Bank

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Nepal Rastra Bank – the central bank of Nepal - to cooperate in the field of supervision and exchange of supervisory information. The cooperation between the countries is in accordance with Basel Core Principles for effective banking supervision. The agreement was signed in a ceremony held on Thursday at the SBP Head Office. SBP Banking Policy & Regulations Group Executive Director Syed Irfan Ali and NRB Banking Supervision Department Executive Director Maheshwor Lal Shrestha signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries. It may be noted that Habib Bank Limited has an affiliate in Nepal, namely Himalayan Bank Ltd with 20 percent shareholding. The MoU will enhance bilateral relationship and help sharing information to accomplish convergence towards common modalities and standards, in cross border supervision of banks, operating in both the countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nepal is the third country in the SAARC region with which Pakistan has established a central banking MoU. The other two countries are Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

CPEC to generate 2.32m jobs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (INP): The projects included in CPEC have started generating employment for locals, which are predicted to rise to 2.32m. According to the official sources, this job creation will reduce Pakistan's unemployment rate to 3.3 percent from its current standing at 5.9pc. As Pakistan has started picking the low-lying fruit of the $46b CPEC with the completion of coal-fired Sahiwal Power plant, the project is generating jobs for the Pakistani youth especially those equipped with technical capabilities. Be it Port Qasim, Power Plant or Sahiwal Power, one finds thousands of Pakistani engineers and laborers working hand in hand with their Chinese counterparts. The projects have also provided an opportunity for the Pakistani youth to learn state of the art technologies of Chinese origin. Be it Lahore’s Mass Transit Project, Metro Orange Line or Karachi Circular Railway and dozens of other projects being completed under CPEC, it is sure that these projects are all set to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs for the locals in all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Chinese bank provides $20m for

rapid transit project

BEIJING (INP): China's largest commercial bank has announced that it provided short-term financing of $20 million for a rapid transit-line project in Pakistan last month. The 26-kilometer Orange Line project, currently under construction in Lahore, is being built according to Chinese standards and will use metro vehicles and electromechanical systems made in China. It is the first large rail transit project launched under the bilateral economic corridor between Pakistan and China as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to promote connectivity amongst Asian, European and African continents and their adjacent seas. As the only Chinese commercial bank in Pakistan, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd has been actively supporting projects of the CPEC. The bank issued a $25 million loan for the 50 megawatt Dawood wind farm project in December 2015 and $100 million export buyer's credit for the construction of a 49.5 megawatt Sachal wind farm in Sindh the same year.

‘Tourists of historical sites increase

by 20pc every year'

LAHORE (APP): Efforts of the government for restoration of historic sites in Punjab are yielding results for attracting increased number of tourists every year. This was stated by Punjab Archaeology Department Coordinator Maqsood Ahmed Malik here on Thursday. He said, "There has been a continuous trend of increasing visitors of various historical buildings in Punjab capital and other parts of the province. From the last few years, 15-20 percent visitors are being increased in data of tourists who have visited these sites every year," he added. He said data of visitors was compiled by maintaining information from the entry registers and sale of tickets etc. He said historic buildings of Punjab capital like `The Lahore Fort' had several unique features of the Mughal construction art. "The Lahore Fort reflects architecture models of Kings Jalaluddin Akbar, Shahjahan, Humanyun and Aurangzeb etc", he said.