LAHORE - The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), condemning a resolution tabled in the Punjab Assembly by an MPA, has asked Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and National Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal to put a proper fact finding inquiries into the allegation.

Over the claim of provincial assembly member that imported poultry feed contains ‘pork fat,’ PPA Chairman Dr Abdul Karim said that the country does not import poultry diet from any country as a feed. Addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club on Thursday, the PPA chairman said that poultry farmers are unable to understand the motive behind this resolution, which is very sinister and bewildering and far from reality.

“Poultry Feed, as a feed is not being imported in Pakistan, in fact it has never been imported as such. Under laws of Pakistan the important of any ingredient that contains material of porcine origin is banned. The exporters to Pakistan of any edible ingredients certify that their product is free from materials of porcine origin. At the port of entry in Pakistan the feed products are tested by the concerned government department and it is ascertained that the product is free from pork fat and meat etc,” he added.

Dr Karim stated that country does not import poultry feed from any country including India, as its all major ingredients, maize, cotton seed, soya bean, sunflower, rice tips or fish meal (omena), are produced in Pakistan.

The PPA (NZ) chairman criticised the MPA Amir Sultan Cheema who has tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly demanding a ban on import of poultry feed.

“Such an irresponsible, unprovoked and unauthentic statement by a member of provincial assembly on Punjab Assembly floor is unfortunate and would prove to be disastrous for an industry of around Rs700 billion, employing more than 1.7 million people mostly in Punjab,” he added.

The PPA chairman asked the MPA to provide source of information of his statement. He said that the MPA’s information is against the fact and far from ground reality. “The MPA does not know that Pakistan used to import only Soybean meal (an agriculture product) from Brazil, Canada, America and India which constituted just 4-5 percent of the poultry feed and this import has also been halted now for the last six months due to high import duties,” he added.

More than 70 percent ingredients of poultry feed including maize, wheat, rice and cotton seed are produced locally in Pakistan by the farmers, h said. Poultry industry utilises almost all agriculture allied industries byproducts like canola and sunflower extraction plants industry, sugar industry and rice mills to produce prime quality and low cost protein in the form of eggs and chicken, he added. Such statements, which are not fact based, are offensive and might lead to collapse of the industry, depriving the public of low cost protein, he added.

Dr Karim said poultry sector of Pakistan is making a tremendous contribution in bridging the gap between supply and demand of animal protein requirements, addressing the issue of national food security by reducing malnutrition.

“Such statements will damage the industry, which is already fighting for the survival owing to ever-increasing cost of production, depriving the poor of cheapest source of animal protein at an affordable price,” he added. “This irresponsible statement is in fact a blow to food security in the country where around 66 percent of the people are deficient in protein,” he added.