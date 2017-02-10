ISLAMABAD - The SECP, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), held a workshop on Thursday in Karachi to highlight the business case of corporate governance for non-listed companies (NLCs) that mostly comprise family businesses in Pakistan.

The objective of the workshop was to launch the voluntary Principles of Corporate Governance for NLCs (Principles) issued by the SECP and to create awareness among the participants about embedding effective corporate governance and sound business practices for the NLCs. The SECP's initiative sets the first benchmark of corporate governance for the NLCs in Pakistan. Many distinguished guests including renowned corporate governance practitioners attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Abid Hussain, Executive Director (Corporate Supervision Department) of the SECP, highlighted the significance of the voluntary principles. He added that the principles were based on the best international practices and were carefully articulated keeping in view the local legal requirements. He highlighted steps taken by the SECP to revamp regulatory framework for companies in the form of Companies Bill, 2017, which is awaiting Senate's approval. Mohsin Chaudhry of IFC highlighted the principles' importance and benefits. He said IFC was a great campaigner to encourage compliance with the principles. He was of the view that considering the structure of family-owned non-listed companies in Pakistan, the voluntary principles would bridge the gap and would serve the need to define some standard rules of practice.

Hammad Siddiqui of CIPE highlighted international practices and benefits accrued through following corporate governance principles.

The workshop concluded with agreement on these points: (a) Independent directors should be encouraged on board of directors of NLCs; (b) Standard procedures and rules are evenly required for NLCs in order to strengthen corporate governance; (c) Sustainability of NLCs, that are mostly family owned businesses, could be achieved through effective and timely disclosures about financial, operational and strategic goals and appraisal of boards' performance against those goals; (d) Self-regulatory regimes should be encouraged through voluntary compliance of the Principles.