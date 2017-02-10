KARACHI - Stocks witnessed another range bound session, by mid-day the index managed to breach past 50,000 points psychological barrier lead by strong gains in cements, yet the market succumbed to selling pressure in the second half to close up just 33 points. Positivity prevailed in the market for most part of the day as the index gained to make an intraday high of 322 points but came under selling pressure during the latter hours as the index lost to close on a flat note (up 0.07%), brokers said.

Cement sector gained to close (up 2.14%) higher than its previous day close. DGKC (rose 5%), FCCL (5%) and KOHC (2.2%) were among the major gainers of the aforementioned sector. ISL (higher 3.46%) and ASL (1.58%) in the steel sector extended their previous day gain on the back of the news that NTC has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty in the range of 6-40 percent on dumped imports of Galvanised Steel Coils/Sheets being imported from China, stated dealers at JS Global. Oil stocks remained in pressure on weak global crude prices. Engineering sector outperformed after National Tariff Commission imposed anti-dumping duties on China Steel products.

Investor speculations in the earnings season played a catalyst role in higher close, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Volumes grew by 8 percent to 539 million shares, while value rose by 18 percent to Rs24.5 billion/$233 million as investors interest was tilted to blue chip companies. KEL was today's volume leader as more than 61 million shares of the power company exchanged hands.