Percept Media joins hands with Menras FZC

LAHORE (PR): Percept Media has joined hands with Menras FZC as its partner in GCC Countries. This new venture will be looking after event and conference services rendered by ministry, trade organisation, associations, chamber of commerce and local clients.

According to Dawar Ali Khan, CEO, Percept Media, 2017 is going to be a progressive year and soon will be announcing major projects to be executed by both the companies and look forward to bringing a change in Pakistani event and exhibition forums.

Percept Media is an event architecture company specialised in trade show management. With a proven record of providing innovative solutions to local and multinational clients, Percept aims to expand its operations in GCC, Europe & Americas.

B2B Media to organise Pakistan Coating Show ‘17

LAHORE (PR): B2B Media Pvt Ltd will organise the Pakistan Coating Show 2017 exhibition on the January 19 to 21, 2017 at the Expo-center in Lahore. It is a one-stop shop for a wide range of products like; Inks, paints, powder coating, surface-coating, adhesive or sealants industries, where the consumers and buyers can fulfill all their requirements for raw-materials, finished products, instruments, machinery and technical consultancy services.

It helps the exhibitors to introduce and display their latest products, tools and innovations through the B2B networking opportunities and media exposure being offered at the show.

Pakistan Coating Show has also collaborated with ‘Coat Expo’ in China and ‘International Adhesive, Coating & Film System Fair’ in Korea. It also enjoys the support and patronage of ‘Coating Association of Pakistan’ and ‘Pakistan Paint Manufacturers Association’.

PSO sponsors ‘Lowari Snow Jeep Rally 2017’

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the country’s leading oil marketing company, in continuation of its support for motor sports and efforts to promote peace in the country, sponsored yet another thrilling motor sports event ‘PSO Lowari Snow Jeep Rally 2017’ at Lowari Top, Upper Dir, held on January 8, 2017.

The Jeep Rally, introduced last year by Pakistan Army, attracted thousands of national and international motor sports enthusiasts to experience the fun extravaganza. The Jeep Rally, which is an initiative of Pakistan Army to promote a healthy sporting environment in the country and portray Pakistan’s positive image locally and internationally, is proudly supported by PSO.

Admore hosted golf tournament

KARACHI (PR): As many as 300 golfers competed in the Admore Quaid-e-Azam Invitational Golf Tournament at the prestigious Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Sunday. Admore Gas (Private) Limited hosted this impressive first edition of its flagship golf event in which amateur as well as ladies, juniors and seniors participated.

Besides valuable prizes in various categories for the winners, runner ups and other participants, the players also had the opportunity to win a Toyota Corolla XLi 1.3 as the Admore Hole-in-One grand prize.

In the Amateurs category, the Winner Gross was Lt Cdr Saeed Khattak and Runner up Gross was Junaid Irfan. The Winner Net was Shaikh Fahad Ishtiaq and Runner up Net was Kashif Shabbir.

Special prize categories included ‘Closest to Pin’ which was won by Kashif Shabbir and prize for ‘Longest Drive’ won by Muhammad Zia Hai. In the ladies category, the Winner Gross was Humera Khalid and the Runner up Gross was Rukaiya Habib.

Lucky Cement plants operating as per routine

KARACHI (PR): Lucky Cement Limited has informed that the recently circulated stories giving the impression that Lucky Cements’ plants have shut down are misleading as the company’s operations are running round the clock at both its Pezu and Karachi plants as per routine with regular sales and dispatches as per given targets.

The statement said that Lucky Cement is one of the largest producers of cement in Pakistan, operating with two plant locations at Pezu and Karachi with seven cement production lines and total production capacity of 7.75 MTPA.

UBL celebrates inauguration of new head office

KARACHI (PR): UBL’s new Head Office was inaugurated on December 19, 2016. To celebrate this landmark achievement, the bank hosted a grand dinner for its key stakeholders at the Mohatta Palace in Karachi. M Anwar Pervez, OBE, HPk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBL and Bestway Group UK was the chief guest at the evening. Ex-SBP governor Dr Ishrat Hussain, Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Muneer Kamal, Zameer Ch, CBE, Director UBL, Wajahat Husain, President & CEO, UBL, members of UBL’s Board of Directors, senior bankers, diplomats and prominent personalities from leading business houses attended this event.

The event included drone-eye footage of the iconic building, speeches by some of the distinguished guests and a spectacular sound & light show.

Ceremony held to mark launch of Crimson Events

LAHORE (PR): A grand ceremony was organised to celebrate the launch of Crimson Events, Lahore’s premium new event complex. The evening saw the red carpet hosted by Sophiya Anjam, a special segment by social media sensation Shehzad Ghias and an exclusive live performance by Overload band.

The launch event was organised to give the media an exclusive preview of the venue. After mingling on the red carpet which was hosted by popular TV/radio host Sophiya Anjam, the guests were seated inside the ground floor hall of the complex. A brief round-up of the venue was given to the guests followed by the unveiling of the show reel of Crimson Events.

Speaking about the idea behind the event complex and its future plans, Crimson Events Director Muneeb Irfan said, “We at Crimson Events aspire to make the events held here exceptionally memorable by adding the Crimson touch.”

PPMA chief greets FPCCI

newly elected office bearers

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) Chairman Dr Kaiser Waheed along with other office-bearers of the association has greeted the newly elected President of FPCCI, Zubair F Tufail, Senior Vice President Aamer Ata Bajwa, Vice President Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and other freshly chosen office-bearers of the federation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the PPMA chairman eulogised leadership and patronage extended by SM Muneer, who is chief executive officer of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and also patron-in-chief of United Business Group, for the businessmen fraternity of the country at large.