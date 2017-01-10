ISLAMABAD:- The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson on Monday said that the resignation of PIA's Director Customer Services Tabassum Qadir was duly accepted by CEO, who is the competent authority in this regard.He said that the resignation was received through email on January 5, which was duly accepted by CEO, who is the competent authority in this regard. Qadir had been duly informed about the acceptance of her resignation and January 6 was her last day in PIA.–Staff Reporter

She was asked to hand over charge of her office to the Chief Operating Officer, which she has not done as yet. Her mandatory one-month period has been waived off and her dues shall be paid once she hands over charge and gets her clearance done.